India Challenges Shift in Climate Finance Focus at COP29

India firmly opposes efforts by developed nations to shift attention from climate finance for developing countries to emissions reductions. The country's Environment Secretary, Leena Nandan, emphasized the need for adequate financial, technological, and capacity-building support to effectively combat climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:02 IST
  Azerbaijan

India has openly challenged developed nations, urging them to maintain focus on climate finance rather than shifting discussions towards emissions reductions in the Global South. The call comes amid crucial climate talks at COP29, where India highlights the importance of financial, technological, and capacity assistance in mitigating climate change.

Leena Nandan, India's Environment Secretary, expressed her disappointment in the draft text for a new climate finance goal, arguing that discussions have veered away from addressing proper support mechanisms. Nandan reiterated that without sufficient finance and resources, achieving substantial climate action outcomes would be infeasible.

The context of these negotiations stands on the premise that historically high-emission nations, like the US and EU countries, hold a fiscal responsibility to assist developing nations with climate challenges. As talks unfold, developed countries have hesitated to present definitive financial commitments, an issue India insists must be resolved with urgency.

