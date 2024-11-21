India's Vanishing Green: A Nationwide Environmental Crisis

The National Green Tribunal has called upon all Indian states and Union Territories to address the pressing issue of diminishing tree cover, labeling it as a 'pan-India' concern.

The tribunal reviewed data suggesting a loss of 2.33 million hectares of tree cover in the nation since 2000 and has instructed the Forest Survey of India to provide a detailed report.

This report should detail the status of forest cover with a specific focus on the northeast and include updates every five years up to March 2024.

