India's Vanishing Green: A Nationwide Environmental Crisis
The National Green Tribunal has demanded responses from all Indian states and Union Territories on the significant loss of tree cover, alleged to be 2.33 million hectares since 2000. The Forest Survey of India will report on forest cover status with a particular focus on the northeast region every five years up to 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:31 IST
- India
The National Green Tribunal has called upon all Indian states and Union Territories to address the pressing issue of diminishing tree cover, labeling it as a 'pan-India' concern.
The tribunal reviewed data suggesting a loss of 2.33 million hectares of tree cover in the nation since 2000 and has instructed the Forest Survey of India to provide a detailed report.
This report should detail the status of forest cover with a specific focus on the northeast and include updates every five years up to March 2024.
