Stunning First Close-up Image of Dying Star WOH G64 Captured

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking achievement by capturing a close-up image of a star nearing its final stage before a supernova explosion. This celestial body, named WOH G64, is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, approximately 160,000 light-years away from Earth.

Using the Very Large Telescope Interferometer based in Chile, scientists observed the red supergiant star enveloped in a glowing cocoon of gas and dust, marking a pivotal stage in its cosmic journey. The star's unique structure and behavior are offering rare insights into the life cycle of massive stars.

Led by astronomer Keiichi Ohnaka, the team suggests that the star's unusual shapes may be influenced by its ejection of material or the gravitational pull of a possible companion. This discovery provides a glimpse into the universe's past, echoing conditions from when our own Milky Way was young.

