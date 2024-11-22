Left Menu

Leadership Shake-up at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Followed by Elephant Tragedy

Following the deaths of ten elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, the Madhya Pradesh government has reassigned Subharanjan Sen as the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife). Sen replaces V K N Ambade, who was reassigned after an unsatisfactory response to the incident. Two forest officials were also suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Weeks after a tragic incident involving the deaths of ten elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, the Madhya Pradesh government has made significant changes in its forest management leadership. Subharanjan Sen has been named the new principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), replacing V K N Ambade.

The decision comes amidst dissatisfaction with Ambade's handling of the situation, where the elephants died from ingesting a toxic substance. Ambade will now serve as managing director of the MP State Forest Development Corporation. This leadership change signifies the state's urgent response to the incident.

Poor management was also cited as the reason for suspending BTR director Gaurav Choudhary and in-charge assistant conservator of forests Fateh Singh Ninama, further highlighting the seriousness of the issue and the need for reform within the reserve's management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

