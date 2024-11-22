Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: Habitat for Humanity and Max Estates Transform Lives in Haryana

Habitat for Humanity India and Max Estates have completed the first phase of their affordable housing project in Haryana, providing 25 families with new homes in Aakera village. The initiative aims to uplift communities by ensuring access to decent housing, thereby transforming lives and fostering collective societal benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:15 IST
Empowering Dreams: Habitat for Humanity and Max Estates Transform Lives in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Habitat for Humanity India, in collaboration with Max Estates, has successfully concluded the first phase of their affordable housing project in Haryana's Rewari district. This milestone saw the completion of 25 homes in Aakera village, celebrated with a handover ceremony attended by 25 new homeowners and key stakeholders.

The project represents a significant achievement in providing families access to dignified living conditions, previously out of reach. According to Anand Kumar Bolimera, National Director of Habitat for Humanity India, the joy and empowerment evident among new homeowners underscore the initiative's profound social impact.

Construction for the second phase will commence in Bhudla village, promising another 25 homes. This partnership exemplifies how collaboration between organizations can address pressing social needs, making tangible and lasting changes in communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024