Empowering Dreams: Habitat for Humanity and Max Estates Transform Lives in Haryana

Habitat for Humanity India, in collaboration with Max Estates, has successfully concluded the first phase of their affordable housing project in Haryana's Rewari district. This milestone saw the completion of 25 homes in Aakera village, celebrated with a handover ceremony attended by 25 new homeowners and key stakeholders.

The project represents a significant achievement in providing families access to dignified living conditions, previously out of reach. According to Anand Kumar Bolimera, National Director of Habitat for Humanity India, the joy and empowerment evident among new homeowners underscore the initiative's profound social impact.

Construction for the second phase will commence in Bhudla village, promising another 25 homes. This partnership exemplifies how collaboration between organizations can address pressing social needs, making tangible and lasting changes in communities.

