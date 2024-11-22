Science Discoveries: Exoplanets, Supernovas, and Ancient Finds
Recent scientific developments include a fast-forming exoplanet, a remarkable image of a dying star, the discovery of a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub, insights into the Human Cell Atlas project, a SpaceX Starship launch overseen by Donald Trump, and Neuralink's brain chip trial approval in Canada.
In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have identified a rapidly forming alien planet orbiting a young star, challenging existing models of planetary formation speed. The newborn exoplanet, with an estimated mass 10 to 20 times that of Earth, has formed in merely 3 million years.
Meanwhile, scientists have captured a historic image of a star on the brink of a supernova, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, outside our Milky Way galaxy. The image marks the first documentation of this critical stage in a star's life cycle.
In addition, a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub has been unearthed in northeastern Russia. The permafrost-preserved cub offers valuable insights into prehistoric life. Concurrently, the Human Cell Atlas project made strides with the first blueprint of human skeletal development, advancing our understanding of cellular architecture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
