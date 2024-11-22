Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Scrap Complex in Bhiwandi: A Narrow Escape

A fire broke out in a complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The blaze, which started around 4:45 PM, quickly spread across a dozen godowns. Despite the intensity, no injuries were reported. Multiple fire engines were dispatched to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:11 IST
Blaze Engulfs Scrap Complex in Bhiwandi: A Narrow Escape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in Bhiwandi town, Thane district, on Friday evening, engulfing a complex of scrap godowns, according to civic officials.

The fire began at approximately 4:45 PM in the Fatima Nagar area, yet no injuries were reported, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, head of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Upon receiving reports of the fire, three fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation and one from the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body were immediately dispatched to extinguish the blaze, which rapidly consumed at least a dozen scrap godowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024