Blaze Engulfs Scrap Complex in Bhiwandi: A Narrow Escape

A fire erupted in Bhiwandi town, Thane district, on Friday evening, engulfing a complex of scrap godowns, according to civic officials.

The fire began at approximately 4:45 PM in the Fatima Nagar area, yet no injuries were reported, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, head of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Upon receiving reports of the fire, three fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation and one from the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body were immediately dispatched to extinguish the blaze, which rapidly consumed at least a dozen scrap godowns.

