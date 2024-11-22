Cracking the Code of Cancer Cell Migration

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have unveiled groundbreaking insights into cancer cell migration. A new study reveals how inherent variations in cancer cells and their interactions with surrounding environments affect their migration patterns, a crucial aspect of understanding metastasis.

The study, published in the Biophysical Journal, particularly focuses on two types of ovarian cancer cells: OVCAR-3, with a structured polygonal shape, and SK-OV-3, with an elongated spindle shape. By observing these cells on different surfaces, researchers noted how each type adapted its movement, revealing surprising patterns.

Ramray Bhat, a leading researcher, emphasized the significance of these discoveries, stating that they aim to explore further into the dynamics of cancer cells in 3D environments, potentially shedding new light on ovarian cancer pathology.

(With inputs from agencies.)