Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that the nation would continue testing its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile in combat scenarios, emphasizing a stockpile ready for imminent deployment. This announcement followed the missile's initial launch into Ukraine, a move justified by Ukraine's prior missile strikes utilizing U.S. and British weaponry.

The Kremlin leader hailed the missile's initial deployment as a trial success, vowing further tests conditioned on emerging security threats. "We will maintain these tests, particularly under combat conditions," Putin stated via televised remarks to defense officials and missile engineers.

Security analysts noted that the Oreshnik missile features multiple warheads capable of targeting various objectives simultaneously. The repercussions of this advanced technology have exacerbated tensions, leading to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denouncing it as a significant escalation in the conflict.

