Russia's Oreshnik Missile: A New Era of Combat Technology

Russia's President Putin announced the successful test of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile in combat with a stock ready for use. With a range capable of hitting Europe and the western US, this missile marks a severe escalation in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, prompting worldwide condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:35 IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that the nation would continue testing its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile in combat scenarios, emphasizing a stockpile ready for imminent deployment. This announcement followed the missile's initial launch into Ukraine, a move justified by Ukraine's prior missile strikes utilizing U.S. and British weaponry.

The Kremlin leader hailed the missile's initial deployment as a trial success, vowing further tests conditioned on emerging security threats. "We will maintain these tests, particularly under combat conditions," Putin stated via televised remarks to defense officials and missile engineers.

Security analysts noted that the Oreshnik missile features multiple warheads capable of targeting various objectives simultaneously. The repercussions of this advanced technology have exacerbated tensions, leading to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denouncing it as a significant escalation in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

