Signature Global: Aiming for a Housing Boom in Delhi-NCR
Signature Global Ltd, a leading realty firm, plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 50,000 crore in Delhi-NCR within three years. The company targets Rs 10,000 crore in sales this fiscal year, with strong demand driving expansion, especially in Gurugram. The firm is exploring opportunities in Noida and Greater Noida.
- Country:
- India
Signature Global Ltd, a prominent real estate company, announced its ambitious plan to launch housing projects worth Rs 50,000 crore in the Delhi-NCR region over the next three years. This strategic initiative follows robust consumer demand, with a strong focus on expanding its footprint in Gurugram.
The company, listed on Indian stock exchanges, aims to ramp up its sales this fiscal year, targeting Rs 10,000 crore, a significant leap from the Rs 7,200 crore achieved last fiscal. Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal highlighted this growth trajectory in an interview, emphasizing new land acquisitions and project launches.
Signature Global has already made considerable progress, securing land in Gurugram and nearby areas, while also exploring potential ventures in Noida and Greater Noida. The company's recent financial performance has been strong, with substantial increases in both revenue and profit, signaling a positive outlook for its ambitious plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
John Distilleries Set for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue Boost with Greenfield Expansion
The House of Abhinandan Lodha Announces Rs 3,000 Crore Expansion in Six Cities
Singapore Emerges as Tata Sons' Key Partner in Semiconductor Expansion
Vedanta Ltd's Transformative Growth Amidst Strategic Expansion Initiatives
Shriram Life Insurance's Strategic Expansion Amidst Profit Decline