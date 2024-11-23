Signature Global: Aiming for a Housing Boom in Delhi-NCR

Signature Global Ltd, a prominent real estate company, announced its ambitious plan to launch housing projects worth Rs 50,000 crore in the Delhi-NCR region over the next three years. This strategic initiative follows robust consumer demand, with a strong focus on expanding its footprint in Gurugram.

The company, listed on Indian stock exchanges, aims to ramp up its sales this fiscal year, targeting Rs 10,000 crore, a significant leap from the Rs 7,200 crore achieved last fiscal. Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal highlighted this growth trajectory in an interview, emphasizing new land acquisitions and project launches.

Signature Global has already made considerable progress, securing land in Gurugram and nearby areas, while also exploring potential ventures in Noida and Greater Noida. The company's recent financial performance has been strong, with substantial increases in both revenue and profit, signaling a positive outlook for its ambitious plans.

