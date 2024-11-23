Storm Bert Brings Chaos: Power Outages and Transport Disruptions Across Ireland and UK

Tens of thousands of homes, farms, and businesses across Ireland experienced power outages as Storm Bert struck the region on Saturday. Concurrently, rail lines and roads in Britain saw closures during what experts described as a 'multi-hazard event'. Warnings for wind, rain, snow, and ice were issued for most of the UK by the Met Office.

Social media users shared images of snow-blanketed roads throughout the UK, while in Ireland's Killybegs, floodwaters approached the tops of parked cars. The storm was expected to impact Scotland, north Wales, and northern England by Saturday morning, with heavy snowfall predicted over higher altitudes, according to Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly.

The Irish Meteorological Service enforced a 'status red' rain warning for counties Cork and Galway, leading to flooding that rendered some roads unusable. Train services like the Inverness-Elgin and Aberdeen-Inverurie routes in Scotland were suspended due to adverse weather conditions, as confirmed by ScotRail. In Ireland, ESB Networks reported storm-induced high winds causing power outages impacting 60,000 properties, primarily across the west and northwest regions, with continued restoration efforts ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)