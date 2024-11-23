Left Menu

Storm Bert Brings Chaos: Power Outages and Transport Disruptions Across Ireland and UK

Storm Bert caused significant disruptions across Ireland and the UK, leading to power outages, transport suspensions, and severe weather warnings. Thousands of homes and businesses were affected, while snow, rain, and wind brought additional hazards. Authorities continue efforts to restore normalcy amid ongoing severe conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:12 IST
Storm Bert Brings Chaos: Power Outages and Transport Disruptions Across Ireland and UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of homes, farms, and businesses across Ireland experienced power outages as Storm Bert struck the region on Saturday. Concurrently, rail lines and roads in Britain saw closures during what experts described as a 'multi-hazard event'. Warnings for wind, rain, snow, and ice were issued for most of the UK by the Met Office.

Social media users shared images of snow-blanketed roads throughout the UK, while in Ireland's Killybegs, floodwaters approached the tops of parked cars. The storm was expected to impact Scotland, north Wales, and northern England by Saturday morning, with heavy snowfall predicted over higher altitudes, according to Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly.

The Irish Meteorological Service enforced a 'status red' rain warning for counties Cork and Galway, leading to flooding that rendered some roads unusable. Train services like the Inverness-Elgin and Aberdeen-Inverurie routes in Scotland were suspended due to adverse weather conditions, as confirmed by ScotRail. In Ireland, ESB Networks reported storm-induced high winds causing power outages impacting 60,000 properties, primarily across the west and northwest regions, with continued restoration efforts ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024