Dharavi Dreams: Transforming Slums into a World-Class Urban Hub

The BJP-led alliance's landslide victory in Maharashtra has fortified Gautam Adani's plans to transform Dharavi, Mumbai's sprawling slum, into a modern district. The USD 3-billion redevelopment project aims to rehouse over 700,000 residents and introduce improved infrastructure.

Despite facing accusations of receiving undue state favor, and promises from opposition leaders like Uddhav Thackeray to scrap the project if elected, the development moves forward. Critics allege that the project benefits Adani disproportionately, especially considering his legal challenges abroad.

While the plan promises new homes and modern amenities for Dharavi's residents, some locals are resisting relocation plans, wary of disruption to their communities and businesses. However, proponents argue it could become a global model for slum redevelopment.

