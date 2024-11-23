NoBroker Launches Exclusive Property Carnival in Chennai

NoBroker, India's pioneering proptech unicorn, is organizing an exciting Property Carnival in Chennai, slated for November 23 and 24, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency, Annasalai. The event is set to provide a unique platform for potential homeowners to explore offerings from over 15 leading city developers.

The carnival promises an informed decision-making environment with the latest projects from reputable developers such as Pacifica, VGN, and more. Attendees will benefit from on-the-spot offers like savings up to Rs 2 lakh, flexible payment plans, and home loan assistance. Co-founder Saurabh Garg highlights the unmissable opportunity for homebuyers amid Chennai's growing housing demand.

NoBroker utilizes cutting-edge technology to enhance the homebuying experience, ensuring a seamless journey from property selection to booking. The event serves as a comprehensive look at the real estate market's latest trends, catering to first-time buyers and investors aiming for profitable returns.

