NoBroker Launches Exclusive Property Carnival in Chennai
NoBroker, a leading Indian proptech company, is hosting a NoBroker Property Carnival in Chennai on November 23-24, 2024. The event features top real estate developers, offering homebuyers exclusive deals, new launches, and technology-driven solutions. Attendees can access attractive discounts, customized payment plans, and financing assistance.
NoBroker, India's pioneering proptech unicorn, is organizing an exciting Property Carnival in Chennai, slated for November 23 and 24, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency, Annasalai. The event is set to provide a unique platform for potential homeowners to explore offerings from over 15 leading city developers.
The carnival promises an informed decision-making environment with the latest projects from reputable developers such as Pacifica, VGN, and more. Attendees will benefit from on-the-spot offers like savings up to Rs 2 lakh, flexible payment plans, and home loan assistance. Co-founder Saurabh Garg highlights the unmissable opportunity for homebuyers amid Chennai's growing housing demand.
NoBroker utilizes cutting-edge technology to enhance the homebuying experience, ensuring a seamless journey from property selection to booking. The event serves as a comprehensive look at the real estate market's latest trends, catering to first-time buyers and investors aiming for profitable returns.
(With inputs from agencies.)