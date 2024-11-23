Fast-Forming Alien Planets and Breakthrough Discoveries

Astronomers have made an intriguing discovery: a rapidly forming alien planet orbiting a young star, challenging current planetary formation theories. Estimated to be 10 to 20 times Earth's mass, it is one of the youngest exoplanets identified, situated within a protoplanetary disk of gas and dust.

In another groundbreaking development, scientists have captured the first images of a star approaching its supernova stage, surrounded by gas and dust. This pivotal moment was observed in the Large Magellanic Cloud, not in the Milky Way, marking a first in astronomical imaging.

In paleontological news, Russian scientists have hailed the discovery of a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub in northeastern Russia, remarkably preserved by permafrost. Separately, Elon Musk's Neuralink has earned Canadian approval for a trial of a brain chip device designed to assist paralysed individuals in controlling digital devices through thoughts.

