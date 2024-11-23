Left Menu

Fast-Forming Alien Planets and Breakthrough Discoveries

Astronomers have discovered a young, fast-forming exoplanet, challenging existing formation theories. Scientists have captured a dying star's image and Russian palaeontologists unearthed a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub. Elon Musk's Neuralink gains Canadian approval for brain chip trials aiding quadriplegic individuals in device control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:29 IST
Fast-Forming Alien Planets and Breakthrough Discoveries

Astronomers have made an intriguing discovery: a rapidly forming alien planet orbiting a young star, challenging current planetary formation theories. Estimated to be 10 to 20 times Earth's mass, it is one of the youngest exoplanets identified, situated within a protoplanetary disk of gas and dust.

In another groundbreaking development, scientists have captured the first images of a star approaching its supernova stage, surrounded by gas and dust. This pivotal moment was observed in the Large Magellanic Cloud, not in the Milky Way, marking a first in astronomical imaging.

In paleontological news, Russian scientists have hailed the discovery of a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub in northeastern Russia, remarkably preserved by permafrost. Separately, Elon Musk's Neuralink has earned Canadian approval for a trial of a brain chip device designed to assist paralysed individuals in controlling digital devices through thoughts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024