Discovery of Swiftly Forming Alien Planet Challenges Astronomers

Astronomers have discovered a newborn planet orbiting a young star, forming in just 3 million years, which is rapid by cosmic standards. The planet, 10 to 20 times Earth's mass, is among the youngest exoplanets discovered. It formed from remnants of a protoplanetary disk surrounding its host star.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 02:29 IST
Astronomers are baffled by the recent discovery of a rapidly forming alien planet, orbiting a youthful star. Despite traditional beliefs about cosmic timelines, this infant planet took merely 3 million years to take shape, significantly quicker than expectations within scientific communities.

The planet, with a mass estimated to be between 10 and 20 times that of Earth, ranks among the youngest exoplanets identified beyond our solar system. Its proximity to its host star puts it at the forefront of astronomical studies aimed at understanding planetary formation.

This discovery has scientists revisiting theories surrounding the speed of planetary formation, as this young world emerged from the remnants of a thick protoplanetary disk of gas and dust. The findings may guide future research into the birth process of planets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

