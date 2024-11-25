Left Menu

Tragedy and Recovery: Sumatra's Flash Flood and Landslide Aftermath

Flash floods and landslides in North Sumatra, Indonesia, have resulted in 16 confirmed deaths, with six individuals still missing. Torrential rains caused rivers to overflow, devastating homes and farmlands. Rescue teams continue their efforts, highlighting the annual risk of seasonal rains in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karo | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:07 IST
Tragedy and Recovery: Sumatra's Flash Flood and Landslide Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malawi

North Sumatra, Indonesia, faces tragedy as rescuers recover 16 bodies after flash floods and landslides devastated mountainside villages. Officials report six individuals remain missing amid torrential rainstorms that caused rivers to overflow.

The deluge impacted four districts, including Karo and South Tapanuli, destroying homes and farmlands. Search efforts continue for the missing, including children, as rescue teams using excavators and bare hands sift through the debris in areas like Semangat Gunung and Harang Julu.

This disaster emphasizes the region's vulnerability to seasonal weather from October to March. While agriculture suffers, authorities remain vigilant in their rescue operations amidst the continuing threat of more landslides and flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024