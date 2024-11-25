Tragedy and Recovery: Sumatra's Flash Flood and Landslide Aftermath

North Sumatra, Indonesia, faces tragedy as rescuers recover 16 bodies after flash floods and landslides devastated mountainside villages. Officials report six individuals remain missing amid torrential rainstorms that caused rivers to overflow.

The deluge impacted four districts, including Karo and South Tapanuli, destroying homes and farmlands. Search efforts continue for the missing, including children, as rescue teams using excavators and bare hands sift through the debris in areas like Semangat Gunung and Harang Julu.

This disaster emphasizes the region's vulnerability to seasonal weather from October to March. While agriculture suffers, authorities remain vigilant in their rescue operations amidst the continuing threat of more landslides and flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)