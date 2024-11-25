Tamil Nadu Braces for Intense Rainfall as Deep Depression Moves In
Coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience intense rainfall over the next five days due to a deep depression moving towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts. Heavy rain is anticipated in various districts, with Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai potentially facing extremely heavy downpours.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has warned that intense rainfall is expected to hit Tamil Nadu's coastal and delta regions starting from November 26, lasting for five days. This weather event is due to a deep depression advancing towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coastlines.
Heavy and potentially very heavy rain is predicted for districts such as Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu. The bulletin emphasizes that Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and the Karaikal area could experience extremely heavy rainfall, signaling potential weather difficulties.
Additional regions including Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai, along with several other districts, may also receive very heavy rain. The depression moving from the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and travel northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan coasts.
