Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Braces for Intense Rainfall as Deep Depression Moves In

Coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience intense rainfall over the next five days due to a deep depression moving towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts. Heavy rain is anticipated in various districts, with Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai potentially facing extremely heavy downpours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:59 IST
Tamil Nadu Braces for Intense Rainfall as Deep Depression Moves In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has warned that intense rainfall is expected to hit Tamil Nadu's coastal and delta regions starting from November 26, lasting for five days. This weather event is due to a deep depression advancing towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coastlines.

Heavy and potentially very heavy rain is predicted for districts such as Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu. The bulletin emphasizes that Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and the Karaikal area could experience extremely heavy rainfall, signaling potential weather difficulties.

Additional regions including Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai, along with several other districts, may also receive very heavy rain. The depression moving from the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and travel northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan coasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024