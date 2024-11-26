Leopard Captures Near Shivagange Hills: Resolving Predator Threats

In a bid to address mounting concerns following a fatal leopard attack, forest officials have successfully captured two leopards near Shivagange Hills, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The operation took place in Kambalu Gollarahatti village, where a seven-year-old male and a nine-year-old female leopard were apprehended on consecutive days. Crucially, the authorities have collected blood and hair samples for DNA analysis to identify if either leopard was responsible for the attack that claimed the life of 52-year-old Kariamma.

The Forest Department has intensified its safety measures by implementing camera traps and deploying cages after the attack. These efforts have led to capturing the two leopards, with a continued search for a third. Wildlife monitoring and resident safety remain top priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)