Seismic Activity Stirs in Gujarat's Saurashtra: A Call for Alertness

Gujarat's Saurashtra region experienced a 3.2 magnitude tremor on Tuesday evening, reported the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). Thankfully, there were no casualties or damage, according to the Gir Somnath district administration.

The tremor, recorded at 6:08 PM, had its epicenter approximately 2 km from Talala in Gir Somnath District, as detailed by the ISR report. This tremor follows recent seismic activities in the region, including a 4.0 magnitude tremor in Kutch on November 18, and a 4.2 magnitude tremor in Patan on November 15.

Gujarat is a known high-risk earthquake area, having experienced nine major earthquakes in the past two centuries, including the devastating 2001 Kutch earthquake, which resulted in 13,800 deaths and extensive destruction. Authorities continue to emphasize the need for preparedness in this vulnerable region.

(With inputs from agencies.)