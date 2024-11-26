Left Menu

Blaze Breaks Out in Kalyan High-Rise

A fire erupted in a 16th floor apartment of a high-rise in Kalyan, Maharashtra, spreading to the 17th and 18th floors. Emergency services responded swiftly, managing to control the situation with no casualties reported. The fire's origin remains unknown, say authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a 16th-floor apartment of a high-rise in Kalyan, Maharashtra's Thane district, on Tuesday evening, as revealed by a civic official.

The blaze quickly spread to the 17th and 18th floors, prompting an urgent response from local firefighters equipped with vehicles and gear.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

