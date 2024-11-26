Blaze Breaks Out in Kalyan High-Rise

A fire erupted in a 16th-floor apartment of a high-rise in Kalyan, Maharashtra's Thane district, on Tuesday evening, as revealed by a civic official.

The blaze quickly spread to the 17th and 18th floors, prompting an urgent response from local firefighters equipped with vehicles and gear.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)