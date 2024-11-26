Leopard Captured Near Human Habitations: A Fourth Capture this Month
Authorities from the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve captured a leopard in the south Nighasan forest range. The capture marks the fourth such incident near the sugarcane fields in Kheri this month. The leopard was caught using a goat as bait and is now under veterinary examination.
Authorities at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve have successfully captured a leopard in the south Nighasan forest range, creating relief among nearby residents.
This marks the fourth instance this month of large cats appearing near the sugarcane fields in Kheri, heightening community tensions.
The leopard, lured to a cage with a goat, was captured and taken for a medical evaluation. Officials confirm it is a healthy male and its release will follow guidelines from higher authorities.
