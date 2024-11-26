Leopard Captured Near Human Habitations: A Fourth Capture this Month

Authorities at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve have successfully captured a leopard in the south Nighasan forest range, creating relief among nearby residents.

This marks the fourth instance this month of large cats appearing near the sugarcane fields in Kheri, heightening community tensions.

The leopard, lured to a cage with a goat, was captured and taken for a medical evaluation. Officials confirm it is a healthy male and its release will follow guidelines from higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)