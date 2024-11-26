Panic Strikes as Mild Tremors Rattle Bhiwandi

Mild tremors shook the Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday evening, sparking panic among residents who hurriedly evacuated their homes, as reported by a government representative.

Though no casualties or property damage have been reported, the tremors, described as noticeable but not severe, were felt throughout the area for a brief period, according to Bhiwandi tehsildar Abhijit Kolhe.

Officials, including Disaster Management Officer Sakib Kharbe, have been gathering data from affected areas like Shanti Nagar to be analyzed by the National Centre for Seismology.

(With inputs from agencies.)