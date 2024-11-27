Sunteck Realty Top Performer in Global Real Estate Sustainability

Sunteck Realty Limited, a premium luxury real estate developer from Mumbai, has earned a remarkable GRESB score of 96 for FY2024.

The achievement highlights Sunteck's leadership in ESG principles, earning them the prestigious Sector Leader award. The company's alignment with EDGE standards reflects their dedication to sustainability.

Chairman Kamal Khetan emphasizes their mission to innovate luxurious yet sustainable developments that meet present and future community needs.

