Sunteck Realty Top Performer in Global Real Estate Sustainability
Sunteck Realty Limited, based in Mumbai, achieved a GRESB score of 96 for FY2024, securing the Sector Leader award. This accolade places them among the top 20% in global real estate for sustainability, emphasizing their dedication to ESG principles and sustainable development in luxury real estate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Sunteck Realty Limited, a premium luxury real estate developer from Mumbai, has earned a remarkable GRESB score of 96 for FY2024.
The achievement highlights Sunteck's leadership in ESG principles, earning them the prestigious Sector Leader award. The company's alignment with EDGE standards reflects their dedication to sustainability.
Chairman Kamal Khetan emphasizes their mission to innovate luxurious yet sustainable developments that meet present and future community needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trial Begins in Mumbai Train Shooting Case
Himmat Shah: Sculptor's Masterpieces Illuminate Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated terrorism, Naxalism from country: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mumbai poll rally.
Shahid Kapoor's Luxury Mumbai Apartment Hits the Rental Market
Lawyer Arrested in Mumbai for Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat