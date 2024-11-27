Left Menu

Sri Lanka Braces for Cyclonic Storm Amid Severe Flooding

Sri Lanka is grappling with severe flooding after massive rains from a storm system in the southwest Bay of Bengal. The disaster has caused four fatalities, and left thousands affected and missing. It has triggered flight diversions and required military assistance for rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is facing a dire weather predicament as a massive rain system over the southwest Bay of Bengal wreaks havoc. The situation has resulted in four confirmed deaths, with two of the deceased being children, and several others missing and over 230,000 people affected across the island, according to authorities.

Due to the intense rainfall and strong winds, many international flights destined for Colombo have been rerouted to alternative airports. The meteorological department has forecasted that the storm system will escalate into a cyclonic storm, prompting further concerns for the east coast of the nation.

The disaster's impact has necessitated rescue operations involving the army and navy to aid affected individuals. Train services have been suspended in mountain regions, as the threat of landslides looms. Relief efforts are underway, with over 10,000 people currently taking refuge in numerous relief centers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

