Sri Lanka Braces for Cyclonic Storm Amid Severe Flooding

Sri Lanka is facing a dire weather predicament as a massive rain system over the southwest Bay of Bengal wreaks havoc. The situation has resulted in four confirmed deaths, with two of the deceased being children, and several others missing and over 230,000 people affected across the island, according to authorities.

Due to the intense rainfall and strong winds, many international flights destined for Colombo have been rerouted to alternative airports. The meteorological department has forecasted that the storm system will escalate into a cyclonic storm, prompting further concerns for the east coast of the nation.

The disaster's impact has necessitated rescue operations involving the army and navy to aid affected individuals. Train services have been suspended in mountain regions, as the threat of landslides looms. Relief efforts are underway, with over 10,000 people currently taking refuge in numerous relief centers nationwide.

