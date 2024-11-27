Left Menu

Harnessing Technology for Sustainability: A Global Perspective

Kyndryl and Microsoft release the second Global Sustainability Barometer study, highlighting the crucial role of technology in advancing sustainability strategies. The study reveals that while technology use in sustainability is growing, especially in India, significant opportunities exist for improved integration of data and AI to enhance organizational goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:07 IST
  • India

Kyndryl, in collaboration with Microsoft, has unveiled its second Global Sustainability Barometer study, underscoring the vital role of technology in fostering sustainable practices worldwide. According to the study, 54% of Indian organizations utilize technology to pursue sustainability goals, surpassing the global average.

Despite these strides, the report identifies substantial opportunities for improvement, particularly in integrating data and artificial intelligence effectively into sustainability strategies. Only 12% of Indian organizations fully leverage data for strategic planning, while a significant majority do not utilize their sustainability data to guide transformation.

Matthew Sekol from Microsoft emphasizes that integrating sustainability data with operational and financial information can drive innovation and resilience. As organizations increasingly recognize sustainability's intrinsic value, incorporating AI and data analytics is pivotal in meeting the demands of a more environmentally conscious business landscape.

