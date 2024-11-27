Harnessing Technology for Sustainability: A Global Perspective

Kyndryl, in collaboration with Microsoft, has unveiled its second Global Sustainability Barometer study, underscoring the vital role of technology in fostering sustainable practices worldwide. According to the study, 54% of Indian organizations utilize technology to pursue sustainability goals, surpassing the global average.

Despite these strides, the report identifies substantial opportunities for improvement, particularly in integrating data and artificial intelligence effectively into sustainability strategies. Only 12% of Indian organizations fully leverage data for strategic planning, while a significant majority do not utilize their sustainability data to guide transformation.

Matthew Sekol from Microsoft emphasizes that integrating sustainability data with operational and financial information can drive innovation and resilience. As organizations increasingly recognize sustainability's intrinsic value, incorporating AI and data analytics is pivotal in meeting the demands of a more environmentally conscious business landscape.

