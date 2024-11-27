Left Menu

Simla Collective Envisions a Sustainable Shimla by 2040

Simla Collective has launched an initiative to gather public opinion on shaping Shimla's future by 2040 with a focus on reducing carbon footprints. The group aims to balance development and environmental protection, engaging residents through surveys and conferences to promote sustainable urban growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:58 IST
Simla Collective, a civil society initiative, unveiled plans to gather residents' opinions on Shimla's future vision for 2040, with a focus on reducing the city's carbon footprint. The platform consists of concerned residents, institutions, and civil society groups based in Shimla.

Former Deputy Mayor, Shimla, Tikender Panwar, emphasized that the 'Build Shimla Vision 2040' initiative seeks to harness public aspirations rather than technological solutions. He noted the significance of 2040 as an estimated period when half of the population may reside in urban areas, highlighting the importance of integrating this with climate considerations.

Simla Collective's efforts include circulating a questionnaire among students concerning topics like mobility and waste management. The collective intends to conduct ward-level engagements and compile public feedback for a conference scheduled in April 2024. Additionally, Panwar stressed maintaining Shimla's ecological balance amid forthcoming events like the Winter Carnival, urging adherence to existing legal restrictions at eco-sensitive zones like The Ridge.

