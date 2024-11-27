Tragic Loss at Kuno: African Cheetah Cubs Found Dead

In an unfortunate event at Kuno National Park, two cubs of an African cheetah named Neerva were discovered dead, according to officials on Wednesday.

Their mutilated remains were found after forest staff tracked Neerva's movement via radio telemetry. Upon reaching the site with veterinarians, they identified the remains inside a den.

No further evidence of additional cubs was found, confirming the birth of only two cubs. The cause of death will be determined after lab examination. Meanwhile, the cheetah population, including Neerva and 12 other cubs, remains in good health.

(With inputs from agencies.)