Left Menu

Tragic Loss at Kuno: African Cheetah Cubs Found Dead

Two cubs of African cheetah Neerva were found dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Officials confirmed Neerva only gave birth to these two cubs. The cause of death remains unknown pending lab results. The rest of the cheetah population at the park, including other cubs, is healthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:46 IST
Tragic Loss at Kuno: African Cheetah Cubs Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate event at Kuno National Park, two cubs of an African cheetah named Neerva were discovered dead, according to officials on Wednesday.

Their mutilated remains were found after forest staff tracked Neerva's movement via radio telemetry. Upon reaching the site with veterinarians, they identified the remains inside a den.

No further evidence of additional cubs was found, confirming the birth of only two cubs. The cause of death will be determined after lab examination. Meanwhile, the cheetah population, including Neerva and 12 other cubs, remains in good health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024