Tragic Loss at Kuno: African Cheetah Cubs Found Dead
Two cubs of African cheetah Neerva were found dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Officials confirmed Neerva only gave birth to these two cubs. The cause of death remains unknown pending lab results. The rest of the cheetah population at the park, including other cubs, is healthy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:46 IST
- India
In an unfortunate event at Kuno National Park, two cubs of an African cheetah named Neerva were discovered dead, according to officials on Wednesday.
Their mutilated remains were found after forest staff tracked Neerva's movement via radio telemetry. Upon reaching the site with veterinarians, they identified the remains inside a den.
No further evidence of additional cubs was found, confirming the birth of only two cubs. The cause of death will be determined after lab examination. Meanwhile, the cheetah population, including Neerva and 12 other cubs, remains in good health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
