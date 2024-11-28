Left Menu

Dharma Forest Initiative: Triumph in Climate Action

Go Dharmic's Dharma Forest Initiative was awarded the Climate Action Championship for its impactful reforestation and biodiversity work in the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest. Founder Hanuman Dass and his team aim to plant 2 million trees by 2026, enhancing ecological resilience and safeguarding coastal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:20 IST
Dharma Forest Initiative: Triumph in Climate Action
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, November 28th – In a momentous event at the British Deputy High Commission, Go Dharmic's Dharma Forest Initiative received the Climate Action Championship Award. This acclaimed recognition honors the organization's significant impact on climate change mitigation and restoration of the Sundarbans mangrove forests, home to the Bengal Tiger.

Go Dharmic scored an impressive 90 out of 100, celebrating their substantial contribution to reforestation and biodiversity in perilous ecosystems. During the award ceremony, Bhishma Dass introduced the initiative alongside dignitaries like Kevin Goh from the Australian High Commission and Andrew Fleming of the British High Commission.

Founder Hanuman Dass shared the Initiative's ambitious goal to plant 2 million mangrove trees by 2026, a testament to community-driven ecology restoration. The project aims to protect against future floods and reinforce natural resilience, reinforcing the crucial work led by women dedicated to this cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024