Dharma Forest Initiative: Triumph in Climate Action

Kolkata, November 28th – In a momentous event at the British Deputy High Commission, Go Dharmic's Dharma Forest Initiative received the Climate Action Championship Award. This acclaimed recognition honors the organization's significant impact on climate change mitigation and restoration of the Sundarbans mangrove forests, home to the Bengal Tiger.

Go Dharmic scored an impressive 90 out of 100, celebrating their substantial contribution to reforestation and biodiversity in perilous ecosystems. During the award ceremony, Bhishma Dass introduced the initiative alongside dignitaries like Kevin Goh from the Australian High Commission and Andrew Fleming of the British High Commission.

Founder Hanuman Dass shared the Initiative's ambitious goal to plant 2 million mangrove trees by 2026, a testament to community-driven ecology restoration. The project aims to protect against future floods and reinforce natural resilience, reinforcing the crucial work led by women dedicated to this cause.

