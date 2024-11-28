WMO Bulletin Highlights Climate Research, Data, and Services as it Prepares for 75th Anniversary

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Bulletin’s latest edition focuses on the crucial "Dividends of Climate Research, Data, and Services," marking the upcoming 75th anniversary of the WMO in 2025. The issue sheds light on the WMO’s achievements, priorities, and challenges, underscoring the critical role the organization plays in addressing climate change.

In her foreword to the Bulletin, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo reflects on the growing significance of the WMO’s work, emphasizing that climate change makes the organization’s role more vital than ever before. "Through perseverance and dedication, WMO Members have built and extended Earth system observation networks, refined forecasting services, and invested in research and development," she writes. Saulo also stresses the importance of early warning systems and the need for more scientific research to improve forecasts and guide climate action.

The WMO Bulletin, published biannually, addresses pressing climate issues, many of which are linked to the upcoming UN Climate Change conference (COP29) and the WMO’s 75th anniversary. Some key articles include:

The Triple Dividend of Resilience (TDR) Framework

This framework examines the broad benefits of investments in climate resilience, focusing on:

Avoiding Economic Losses: Minimizing damage from hazards when they strike.

Stimulating Economic Activity: Reducing disaster risk even when no hazard occurs.

Generating Development Co-Benefits: Highlighting the positive impacts of resilience investments.

A case study from Mozambique shows how the country applied lessons learned from Cyclone Idai (2019) to reduce losses during Cyclone Freddy (2023), highlighting the effectiveness of resilience strategies.

Early Warnings for All: Empowering Climate Action

This article emphasizes the urgency of enhancing early warning systems (EWS) to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Early warning systems are essential tools for saving lives, protecting livelihoods, and empowering communities to take proactive measures.

The Cryosphere: The Canary in the Coal Mine of the Climate System

The article draws parallels between the cryosphere (frozen water bodies like glaciers and ice caps) and the historical use of canaries in coal mines to detect danger. As the cryosphere is highly sensitive to climate changes, it serves as an early warning system for environmental threats. The piece calls for more observations and highlights the International Year for the Preservation of Glaciers in 2025.

A Science and Technology Vision for WMO

This forward-looking article discusses how WMO can further translate global scientific advances into locally impactful environmental services, particularly in middle- to low-income countries. It emphasizes the importance of engaging users, providing training, and fostering international cooperation.

IMO Prize Lecture 2024: Ensemble Weather and Climate Prediction – From Origins to AI

The 2024 IMO Prize Lecture by Tim Palmer, Royal Society Research Professor in Climate Physics, explores the evolution of ensemble weather and climate prediction and looks ahead to the integration of AI in climate models. Palmer also proposes the creation of a "CERN for Climate Change" to revolutionize climate science.

Gender Equality and Youth Leadership in Climate Action

The Bulletin features two key articles on climate action. The Pearl of Climate Action examines WMO's commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in addressing climate change, while Empowering the Next Generation highlights the importance of youth leadership in climate action, particularly within WMO’s programs.

Agrometeorological Information for Climate Resilient Agriculture in Bangladesh

This article offers a practical case study on the role of agrometeorological services in enhancing climate resilience in agriculture. It provides insights into how such services can help countries like Bangladesh adapt to the changing climate and ensure food security.

As the WMO prepares for its 75th anniversary, this edition of the Bulletin underscores the organization's ongoing efforts to improve climate research, data, and services to tackle global climate challenges.