India's New Urban Frontier: 28 City Proposals Under Review
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in India has received 28 proposals from 23 states for the incubation of new cities. This initiative, supported by the 15th Finance Commission with an Rs 8,000 crore budget, aims to develop eight new cities across eight states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:09 IST
- India
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is reviewing 28 proposals from 23 states for new city developments, according to recent information provided in the Lok Sabha.
In 2021, the government announced plans to establish eight new urban areas, backed by an Rs 8,000 crore financial package from the 15th Finance Commission.
Each selected city will receive Rs 1,000 crore, with proposals presently being examined by the ministry's expert committee to ensure compliance with bid parameters and eligibility criteria.
