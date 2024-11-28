India's New Urban Frontier: 28 City Proposals Under Review

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is reviewing 28 proposals from 23 states for new city developments, according to recent information provided in the Lok Sabha.

In 2021, the government announced plans to establish eight new urban areas, backed by an Rs 8,000 crore financial package from the 15th Finance Commission.

Each selected city will receive Rs 1,000 crore, with proposals presently being examined by the ministry's expert committee to ensure compliance with bid parameters and eligibility criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)