Kashmir's Mercury Rises Amid Weather Disturbances Loom
Kashmir's night temperatures increased due to overcast skies. Western disturbances are predicted to bring rain and light snowfall, especially in higher regions. Despite warmer nights, many areas remain below freezing. The weather is expected to clear up temporarily before further disturbances bring isolated rain and snow.
Kashmir is experiencing a slight increase in night temperatures due to overcast conditions, with the Meteorological Department forecasting Western disturbances that could bring rain and snowfall, affecting the region from Friday.
Although the night temperatures have risen, they remain below freezing in most parts, with Srinagar and Qazigund recording lows of minus 1 and minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The coldest temperature was observed in Pahalgam at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.
Upcoming weather predictions indicate intermittent rain and snow specifically in higher reaches of the valley, with generally dry conditions from December 4-7, before another cycle of isolated rain or snow from December 8.
