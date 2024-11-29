Left Menu

Malaysia Faces Unprecedented Flood Crisis: Ministers Urged to Stay On Duty

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has prohibited cabinet members from taking leave amidst a severe flood crisis, potentially the worst in a decade. Over 94,000 people have been displaced, primarily in Kelantan. The government has amplified its rescue operations with extensive security and transport resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:11 IST
Malaysia Faces Unprecedented Flood Crisis: Ministers Urged to Stay On Duty
Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim (Image Credit: Twitter/@anwaribrahim) Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia is grappling with a severe flood disaster, potentially the worst in a decade, leading Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to forbid cabinet members from going on leave.

Amidst mass evacuations, the government has intensified rescue operations, deploying significant security personnel and transport resources.

With continuing heavy rainfall forecasted, the situation remains perilous across multiple states, primarily impacting Kelantan and Terengganu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024