Malaysia Faces Unprecedented Flood Crisis: Ministers Urged to Stay On Duty

Malaysia is grappling with a severe flood disaster, potentially the worst in a decade, leading Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to forbid cabinet members from going on leave.

Amidst mass evacuations, the government has intensified rescue operations, deploying significant security personnel and transport resources.

With continuing heavy rainfall forecasted, the situation remains perilous across multiple states, primarily impacting Kelantan and Terengganu.

(With inputs from agencies.)