Malaysia Faces Unprecedented Flood Crisis: Ministers Urged to Stay On Duty
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has prohibited cabinet members from taking leave amidst a severe flood crisis, potentially the worst in a decade. Over 94,000 people have been displaced, primarily in Kelantan. The government has amplified its rescue operations with extensive security and transport resources.
Updated: 29-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:11 IST
Malaysia is grappling with a severe flood disaster, potentially the worst in a decade, leading Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to forbid cabinet members from going on leave.
Amidst mass evacuations, the government has intensified rescue operations, deploying significant security personnel and transport resources.
With continuing heavy rainfall forecasted, the situation remains perilous across multiple states, primarily impacting Kelantan and Terengganu.
