Swift Response Contained Savitri Nagar Fire

A fire erupted in Savitri Nagar, South Delhi, on Friday morning. Fire officials were notified at 10 am, and four fire tenders were dispatched. The blaze was controlled by 12.15 pm with no injuries reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Friday morning at a residence in South Delhi's Savitri Nagar, authorities reported. The fire department received the emergency call at approximately 10 am.

Four fire tenders were immediately sent to the location to combat the blaze. The concerted efforts successfully contained the fire by 12.15 pm.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to fire officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

