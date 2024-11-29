Climate-Proofing Potatoes and Fossil Discoveries Shape Future Insights

Scientists in China's northwest are working to climate-proof potatoes in response to predictions of future temperature increases. These experiments, led by molecular biologist Li Jieping, produced smaller potatoes, highlighting potential future food security issues.

In Kenya, fossilized footprints show that two ancient human species, Paranthropus boisei and Homo erectus, coexisted 1.5 million years ago. The discovery at Koobi Fora sheds light on their interactions and resource competition.

New research using fossilized feces and vomit reveals insights on dinosaur supremacy during the Triassic Period. This study, conducted in Poland, uncovers details of the dietary habits that helped dinosaurs dominate their environment.

An explainer on bomb cyclones describes how these dangerous weather phenomena form, bringing damaging winds, rain, and snow in mid-latitudes with hurricane-like traits.

The Earth Observation market is projected to grow beyond $8 billion by 2033, driven by advancements in defense contracts, high-resolution imaging, and enhanced Earth monitoring capabilities, according to a report by Novaspace.

