Left Menu

Climate-Proofing Potatoes and Fossil Discoveries Shape Future Insights

Recent science briefings reveal China's effort to climate-proof potatoes, discovery of coexisting ancient human species through footprints in Kenya, fossil evidence explaining dinosaur supremacy, the mechanics of bomb cyclones, and the burgeoning global earth observation market that could surpass $8 billion by 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:26 IST
Climate-Proofing Potatoes and Fossil Discoveries Shape Future Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scientists in China's northwest are working to climate-proof potatoes in response to predictions of future temperature increases. These experiments, led by molecular biologist Li Jieping, produced smaller potatoes, highlighting potential future food security issues.

In Kenya, fossilized footprints show that two ancient human species, Paranthropus boisei and Homo erectus, coexisted 1.5 million years ago. The discovery at Koobi Fora sheds light on their interactions and resource competition.

New research using fossilized feces and vomit reveals insights on dinosaur supremacy during the Triassic Period. This study, conducted in Poland, uncovers details of the dietary habits that helped dinosaurs dominate their environment.

An explainer on bomb cyclones describes how these dangerous weather phenomena form, bringing damaging winds, rain, and snow in mid-latitudes with hurricane-like traits.

The Earth Observation market is projected to grow beyond $8 billion by 2033, driven by advancements in defense contracts, high-resolution imaging, and enhanced Earth monitoring capabilities, according to a report by Novaspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024