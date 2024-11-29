Left Menu

Leopard Spotted Near Udgir Fort: Forest Department on High Alert

A leopard was sighted near Udgir Fort in Latur, Maharashtra, prompting forest authorities to begin capture efforts. Captured on CCTV near a resident's home, the forest department has deployed personnel and advised locals to remain cautious, forming teams to patrol and using drones to locate the animal.

Updated: 29-11-2024 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard roaming close to Udgir Fort in Maharashtra's Latur district was captured on CCTV, leading to the deployment of forest officials to capture the animal. The sighting occurred early in the morning, and authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and report any sightings.

As efforts to capture the leopard intensify, forest department personnel have been stationed around Udgir town. Residents have been advised to maintain vigilance and keep children indoors to prevent any incidents.

Teams from both forest and police departments are conducting regular patrols. The search involves elaborate measures including the use of drone cameras, as stated by the Assistant Conservator of Forests. A substantial force of officers and guards is committed to resolving the situation safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

