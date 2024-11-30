Left Menu

Devastating Landslides in Uganda Claim Lives and Displace Hundreds

Landslides in eastern Uganda have resulted in 20 fatalities and displaced 750 people. The disaster, triggered by heavy rains, affected six villages in Bulambuli district. Rescue teams continue to search for buried bodies, while the government plans to relocate residents from vulnerable areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Uganda

The recovery of more bodies from the mud was reported in eastern Uganda on Friday. An injured individual succumbed at the hospital, raising the death toll from the recent landslides to 20. Officials continue their search efforts in the affected region.

Massive landslides, triggered by intense rainfalls, engulfed six villages in Bulambuli district, located 280 kilometres from Uganda's capital, Kampala, on Wednesday night, destroying roughly 125 homes.

With the Uganda Red Cross Society confirming the discovery of four more bodies on Friday, concerns grow for those still missing. Approximately 750 people have been displaced, the majority seeking temporary refuge at a nearby school or with relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

