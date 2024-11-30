Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Approaches: Precautionary Measures in Place

The impending Cyclone Fengal's landfall near Puducherry prompts closure of schools and mobilization of relief efforts. High-speed winds are expected, as 4,153 boats return to shore and 2,229 relief camps stand ready. Authorities have deployed resources and set up helplines to assist affected populations.

Puducherry | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:28 IST
  • India

Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors as Cyclonic Storm Fengal is predicted to strike near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon. In anticipation, schools and colleges in the area will be shut, officials announced.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts that the cyclone will hit the coast near Puducherry with wind speeds reaching up to 90 kmph. Preparations are underway as District Collector A Kulothungan discussed emergency strategies with various departments, notably PWD and the police. Toll-free numbers 112 and 1077, along with a WhatsApp number, have been provided for public aid.

In accordance with safety advisories, 4,153 boats have docked back on shore, and 2,229 relief centers are on standby. Thus far, 471 individuals from 164 families have found refuge in relief centers across Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. Necessary equipment and personnel, including NDRF and state response teams, are strategically positioned in critical areas such as Nagapattinam and Chennai.

