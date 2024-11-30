Left Menu

Rare Mahseer Fish Discovery in Odisha's Indravati River

Researchers at Central University of Odisha have discovered two rare Mahseer fish species from the Indravati river. These large, sacred fish, part of the cyprinidae family, were confirmed by the Zoological Survey of India as 'tor tor' and 'tor putitora'. This is their first sighting in southern Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Central University of Odisha have unveiled a significant discovery of two Mahseer fish species in the Indravati river system, southern Odisha, as confirmed by university officials.

Known as the 'king of the Indian aquatic system,' these large-bodied fishes belong to the cyprinidae family and are newly identified in this region, having previously appeared in other parts of Odisha like the Mahanadi and Brahmani rivers.

Led by Sharat Kumar Palita, the discovery was validated by the Zoological Survey of India, identifying these rare species as 'tor tor' and 'tor putitora.' The Mahseer is also revered in many Hindu temples, adding cultural significance to this find.

(With inputs from agencies.)

