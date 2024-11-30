Cyclone Chaos: Chennai Battles Floods and Winds as Fengal Approaches

Cyclone Fengal is making its presence felt as it closes in on Chennai, bringing with it torrential rains and fierce winds that have soaked the city and surrounding areas.

Despite official warnings, people flocked to beaches and the Mamallapuram world heritage site. The coastline experienced particularly strong winds, especially in the Marakkanam area of Villupuram district. Rainwater has infiltrated two state-run hospitals in Chromepet, creating difficult conditions for both healthcare workers and patients.

The city's infrastructure is under strain, with rainwater reaching ankle depth indoors in some hospitals and residential neighborhoods facing significant flooding. Public transportation is affected, and emergency services are on high alert. In an unfortunate rain-related incident, a migrant worker died from electrocution while attempting to use an ATM. Authorities are working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of the cyclone.

