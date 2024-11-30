Left Menu

Cyclone Chaos: Chennai Battles Floods and Winds as Fengal Approaches

Cyclone Fengal nears Chennai, causing heavy floods and strong winds, disrupting life as residents face inundated streets. Despite warnings, many visit beaches. A migrant worker is electrocuted in a rain-related incident. Authorities deploy resources to combat waterlogging, while numerous spots remain inundated and transportation services are hit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:42 IST
Cyclone Chaos: Chennai Battles Floods and Winds as Fengal Approaches
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Fengal is making its presence felt as it closes in on Chennai, bringing with it torrential rains and fierce winds that have soaked the city and surrounding areas.

Despite official warnings, people flocked to beaches and the Mamallapuram world heritage site. The coastline experienced particularly strong winds, especially in the Marakkanam area of Villupuram district. Rainwater has infiltrated two state-run hospitals in Chromepet, creating difficult conditions for both healthcare workers and patients.

The city's infrastructure is under strain, with rainwater reaching ankle depth indoors in some hospitals and residential neighborhoods facing significant flooding. Public transportation is affected, and emergency services are on high alert. In an unfortunate rain-related incident, a migrant worker died from electrocution while attempting to use an ATM. Authorities are working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of the cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024