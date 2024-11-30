Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry: A Four-Hour Landfall
Cyclonic storm Fengal began making landfall near Puducherry, anticipated to complete in about four hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. The landfall process started at 5:30 PM on November 30, and further information will follow as the situation unfolds.
Cyclonic storm Fengal initiated its landfall process near Puducherry, creating a tense atmosphere, as officials from the India Meteorological Department monitored its progression closely.
According to S Balachandran, Additional Director General at IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, this significant weather event began at approximately 5:30 PM on November 30.
The storm is expected to fully cross the coast within four hours, and further updates will be provided to keep the public informed about developments.
