Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry: A Four-Hour Landfall

Cyclonic storm Fengal initiated its landfall process near Puducherry, creating a tense atmosphere, as officials from the India Meteorological Department monitored its progression closely.

According to S Balachandran, Additional Director General at IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, this significant weather event began at approximately 5:30 PM on November 30.

The storm is expected to fully cross the coast within four hours, and further updates will be provided to keep the public informed about developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)