Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry: A Four-Hour Landfall

Cyclonic storm Fengal began making landfall near Puducherry, anticipated to complete in about four hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. The landfall process started at 5:30 PM on November 30, and further information will follow as the situation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclonic storm Fengal initiated its landfall process near Puducherry, creating a tense atmosphere, as officials from the India Meteorological Department monitored its progression closely.

According to S Balachandran, Additional Director General at IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, this significant weather event began at approximately 5:30 PM on November 30.

The storm is expected to fully cross the coast within four hours, and further updates will be provided to keep the public informed about developments.

