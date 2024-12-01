Left Menu

ISRO’s PSLV Launch: A New Chapter in Precision Space Missions

ISRO's PSLV will launch from Sriharikota, carrying ESA's Proba-3 mission on December 4. The collaboration with NewSpace India Limited will place the satellites in a high elliptical orbit, marking the world's first precision formation flying mission, focusing on studying the Sun's solar corona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, known as PSLV, is poised for a significant mission on December 4, set to launch from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

In collaboration with the European Space Agency and its commercial partner NewSpace India Limited, the mission involves deploying ESA's Proba-3 satellites.

This pioneering mission aims to study the Sun's solar corona and will make history as the first precision formation flying mission, showcasing PSLV's capability in complex orbital tasks.

