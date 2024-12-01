ISRO’s PSLV Launch: A New Chapter in Precision Space Missions

ISRO's trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, known as PSLV, is poised for a significant mission on December 4, set to launch from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

In collaboration with the European Space Agency and its commercial partner NewSpace India Limited, the mission involves deploying ESA's Proba-3 satellites.

This pioneering mission aims to study the Sun's solar corona and will make history as the first precision formation flying mission, showcasing PSLV's capability in complex orbital tasks.

