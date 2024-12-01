Cyclone Fengal's Unprecedented Fury Paralyzes Pondicherry

Cyclone Fengal made a fierce entry near Puducherry on November 30, and although it has now weakened, the aftermath is severe. Torrential rainfall brought life to a halt in both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu's Villupuram, making roads impassable and forcing the Army to step in for evacuation efforts.

This level of impact is reportedly unparalleled in the Union Territory, with local residents recalling such ferocity has not been witnessed over the past thirty years. The situation necessitated immediate action as authorities struggled to manage the inundated streets and ensure the safety of the population.

The cyclone's intensity, despite its weakening, highlights the growing concern over extreme weather events and their devastating ability to disrupt societal functions, calling for robust disaster management frameworks to mitigate future impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)