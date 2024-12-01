Vice President Dhankhar Urges IIT Kanpur to Innovate Solutions for a Sustainable Future

In an inspiring address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon IIT Kanpur students to prioritize innovations that are smart, solution-driven, scalable, and sustainable. Speaking on the 'role of innovation in India's development', Dhankhar underscored the necessity of addressing environmental challenges and enhancing sustainability across sectors.

The Vice President highlighted transformative schemes like Atal Innovation Mission and Startup India, which have significantly boosted domestic manufacturing, notably in the smartphone sector. He applauded technological advances, such as UPI, for ensuring transparency and efficiency in financial transactions, directly benefiting millions, including farmers.

Stressing the critical need for solution-oriented innovations in agriculture, Dhankhar urged the institute to tackle stubble burning issues, advocating for eco-friendly, economically viable farming. He emphasized sustainable development through optimal resource utilization and fostered harmony with nature to meet national and global needs.

