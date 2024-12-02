Left Menu

Investing in Land Restoration: A $2.6 Trillion Challenge

Restoring the world's degraded land by 2030 requires a $2.6 trillion investment. Climate change-induced droughts and population growth exacerbate land issues. The private sector must increase its financial contribution, as currently, it only provides 6% of the necessary funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 09:32 IST
Restoring the world's degraded lands and combating desertification will need at least $2.6 trillion by 2030, according to the U.N.'s Ibrahim Thiaw. The cost was quantified for the first time as talks are set to commence in Riyadh, focusing on enhancing global drought resilience.

Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification, highlighted the necessity of private sector involvement. While agriculture is a key driver of land degradation, primarily in private hands, only 6% of required investments are currently coming from private sources, leaving the bulk to public funds.

Amid a series of global efforts on environmental issues, the Riyadh talks aim to finalize strategic steps and secure financing, addressing a $278 billion annual deficit. With land degradation impacting substantial areas, the discussions also seek to reinforce legal commitments by states to ensure long-term sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

