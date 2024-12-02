Left Menu

Global Space Collaboration Crucial for Orbit Safety

The growing number of satellites and space debris is making low Earth orbit increasingly congested. Experts emphasize the need for international cooperation and the sharing of data to prevent the orbit from becoming unusable. A UN panel has called for urgent action and the creation of a comprehensive database to manage orbital objects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:26 IST
Global Space Collaboration Crucial for Orbit Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The rapid proliferation of satellites and space debris is transforming Earth's orbit into a congested zone, experts have warned. Without international collaboration and data sharing, this crucial area risks becoming unusable.

Industry insiders and analysts urge nations and companies to lay down cooperative frameworks that manage space traffic effectively.

A United Nations panel recently convened, emphasizing the urgent need for a shared database and an enforceable international system to catalog and track orbital objects efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024