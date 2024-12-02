Global Space Collaboration Crucial for Orbit Safety

The rapid proliferation of satellites and space debris is transforming Earth's orbit into a congested zone, experts have warned. Without international collaboration and data sharing, this crucial area risks becoming unusable.

Industry insiders and analysts urge nations and companies to lay down cooperative frameworks that manage space traffic effectively.

A United Nations panel recently convened, emphasizing the urgent need for a shared database and an enforceable international system to catalog and track orbital objects efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)