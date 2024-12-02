Rescue Operations in Annamalaiyar Hill: NDRF on Mission to Save Lives

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams began their rescue mission in the Annamalaiyar Hill area on Monday, aiming to clear mud from a building where seven people, feared trapped, might be lying beneath the debris.

The rescue teams, accompanied by sniffer dogs, are hopeful of uncovering the fate of the individuals, including five children, who were said to be residing in the mud-encumbered house. The inclement weather had caused a dangerous boulder to dislodge, exacerbating the situation. D Bhaskar Pandian, the district collector of Thiruvannamalai, spoke on-site about the prevailing conditions and the ongoing rescue efforts.

Cyclone Fengal's downpour caused significant landslips, leading to the evacuation of over 50 residents as a precaution. The district administration, assisted by police and fire services, is leaving no stone unturned in this critical operation, as the threat of further mudslides lingers.

