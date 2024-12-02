Left Menu

Rescue Operations in Annamalaiyar Hill: NDRF on Mission to Save Lives

NDRF teams have initiated rescue operations in the Annamalaiyar Hill area after a building was buried beneath mud due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal. Authorities are working closely with the police and fire services to clear the debris and find seven individuals believed to be trapped, including children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:48 IST
Rescue Operations in Annamalaiyar Hill: NDRF on Mission to Save Lives
Visuals from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams began their rescue mission in the Annamalaiyar Hill area on Monday, aiming to clear mud from a building where seven people, feared trapped, might be lying beneath the debris.

The rescue teams, accompanied by sniffer dogs, are hopeful of uncovering the fate of the individuals, including five children, who were said to be residing in the mud-encumbered house. The inclement weather had caused a dangerous boulder to dislodge, exacerbating the situation. D Bhaskar Pandian, the district collector of Thiruvannamalai, spoke on-site about the prevailing conditions and the ongoing rescue efforts.

Cyclone Fengal's downpour caused significant landslips, leading to the evacuation of over 50 residents as a precaution. The district administration, assisted by police and fire services, is leaving no stone unturned in this critical operation, as the threat of further mudslides lingers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024