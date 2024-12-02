Unveiling the Power Behind IISER Berhampur's New Energy Line

In a significant upgrade for academic infrastructure, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has commissioned a dedicated 33 KV power supply line to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur. This line supports the 200-acre campus situated in Laudigram, Odisha's Ganjam district, home to 800 students and 250 research scholars.

The new power supply ensures uninterrupted and reliable electricity to the institute's academic and research facilities. An underground cabling system offers added benefits of climate resilience, reduced maintenance, and enhanced safety, essential features for a coastal area like Berhampur.

Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, highlighted the institution's role in advancing academic and research excellence in India, emphasizing TPSODL's pride in providing robust power infrastructure. He reiterated their commitment to sustainable energy solutions, aligning with the national vision for a resilient power sector.

