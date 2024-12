Crisis on the Chromium Front: Kanpur's Urgent Environmental Challenge

The National Green Tribunal has been informed of significant chromium pollution impacting soil and groundwater in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur districts, calling for swift remedial action.

Previously, the tribunal had requested a report from the amicus curiae while examining the authorities' failure to manage chromium waste properly in Kanpur Dehat's Rania and Kanpur Nagar's Rakhi Mandi.

Additionally, it tackled the issue of tanneries in Kanpur Nagar's Jajmau polluting water supply through inefficient Common Effluent Treatment Plants, alongside similar concerns in Fatehpur's Godhrauli village.

(With inputs from agencies.)