China's First Overseas Atmospheric Station in Antarctica: A New Chapter in Climate Observation

China has launched its first overseas atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica, marking a significant step in climate observation. The Zhongshan National Atmospheric Background Station aims to monitor atmospheric composition changes. The data will aid global climate change responses, highlighting China's growing presence in polar regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:25 IST
  • China

In a groundbreaking move, China has established its first atmospheric monitoring station outside its borders, setting up operations in Antarctica's East zone. It signifies China's expanding scientific foothold on the icy continent.

The Zhongshan National Atmospheric Background Station, located in the Larsemann Hills, began operations this past Sunday, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA). The station is expected to provide crucial data on atmospheric composition and climate change, supporting global efforts to combat environmental challenges.

Experts, including Ding Minghu from the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, emphasize the strategic and scientific value of the station's unique geographic location. With this initiative, China strengthens its network of nine atmospheric stations, preparing to test ten more within its territory.

