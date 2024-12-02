Supreme Court Seeks Permanent Solution to Delhi's Recurring Air Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court has reiterated its commitment to addressing air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, highlighting the recurring problem that peaks between October and December each year.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih reviewed past orders and identified consistent pollution peaks in these months. The court aims to tackle root causes such as stubble burning to establish lasting solutions.

The court directed the amicus curiae to prepare a detailed note for consideration within two weeks and scheduled a hearing for December 5 to possibly ease strict GRAP 4 regulations. Attention was drawn to court commissioners being intimidated during their inspections and issues surrounding subsistence allowances for construction workers affected by activity restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)